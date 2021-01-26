Coos Health & Wellness is partnering with Bay City Ambulance to host two drive-up COVID-19 Testing events.
Testing will be provided free of cost. Testing events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,
Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Tenmile Lake Campground next to the Boat Ramp in Lakeside and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at the Devereaux Center in Coos Bay.
You should get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or you have been
in close contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19. Close contact means being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes
or more over the course of a day, with or without a mask or face covering. It’s
best if you wait three to four days after you were together before taking a test.
Remember it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be. If you have any questions regarding COVID-19,
visit the Coos Health and Wellness website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/.
