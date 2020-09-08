SOUTH COAST — Extreme fire conditions across the state have sparked a fire near North Bank Lane between Bandon and Coquille and have pushed local officials to enact burn bans and closures throughout the area.
Around 10 acres are burning near North Bank Lane, according to the Coos Forest Protective Association. Crews began responding to the fire around 11 a.m., according to CFPA dispatcher Robert Hancock. The fire was reportedly started by downed power lines and is located about 8 miles from Highway 42 between Coquille and Bandon.
Homes in the area are being evacuated at the request of CFPA, according to Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff's Office. Coos County deputies are going house to house to inform residents. The fire jumped the road and is burning on both sides, Fabrizio said.
A helicopter and a plane is on scene attempting to douse the flames, according to residents in the area. CFPA, Coquille Fire & Rescue, Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Rural Fire Department crews are on scene with engines, water tankers and bulldozers, and more resources are being called in.
The fire is in steep terrain, according to reports and is producing more smoke in the South Coast area.
Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler reported on the city's official Facebook page that the fire is not headed toward Bandon.
Strong winds and hot, dry conditions have sparked fires in many parts of the state, and smoke from Washington and Oregon fires has reduced Coos Bay's air quality to a moderate level.
The conditions have pushed local fire departments to announce new restrictions. The fire departments in Coos Bay, North Bend and Sixes all announced burn bans Tuesday, which prohibit open burning, recreational campfires and equipment use.
Lawn mowing is prohibited in dry grass, and barbecue use is allowed only if electricity or gas can be immediately shut off.
The bans will last through at least Sept. 14, according to a release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, and join a CFPA ban that has been in effect since Sept. 1 and applies to any areas within the CFPA.
The Coos County Board of Commissioners announced the immediate closure of all county forests Tuesday as well. That closure prohibits any entry into county forests until further notice. The closure affects all access for any purpose, including mushroom picking, mountain biking and use of motorized trails. Anyone who sees entry on county forest lands is asked to contact Coos County Forester Lance Morgan at 541-404-5351 or the Coos Forest Protective Association at 541-267-3161.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington that started at 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, indicating critical fire conditions. The NWS predicted a strong east wind event starting Monday and continuing through at least Tuesday night. East winds and dry conditions in late summer historically have resulted in some of northwest Oregon’s largest wildfires. If possible, the Oregon Department of Forestry recommends that visitors delay their trip to state forests until these conditions subside, likely later in the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In