On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 00:34 A.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on HWY 242, near milepost 14, in Coos County.
The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Chevy Colorado, operated by Chasiree Ramy Mahmoud (38) of Powers, left its lane of travel for an unknown reason.
The vehicle operator overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll onto its passenger side.
The operator was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown around the inside of the vehicle. The operator (Mahmoud) was determined to be deceased at the scene.
OSP was assisted by Powers Police, Myrtle Point and Powers EMS, and ODOT.
