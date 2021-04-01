Fake $20 bills in Bandon

The Bandon Police Department is warning the community that fake $20 bills have been found circulating in the community. A local bank found the fake bills and alerted the police. While the bills look like real money, there is one easy way to be sure. On the top of the fake bills, it is printed “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
