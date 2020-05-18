SOUTHERN OREGON — Heads were looking up in Bandon and along the South Coast on Friday morning as the Oregon Air National performed flyovers to salute healthcare workers for their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tribute was within minutes of its scheduled time and flew over Bandon at about 10:35 a.m. with clear skies making a presence for the event. Conducted by Oregon’s 173rd Fighter Wing, based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls and the 142nd Wing, based in Portland, the two F-15 Eagle jets flew over Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Ashland; Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Medford; Providence Medford Medical Center, Medford; Bay Area Hospital, Coos Bay; Coquille Valley Hospital, Coquille; Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, Bandon; and Curry General Hospital, Gold Beach.
"The goal of the flyovers is to show support and give thanks to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 response who are working to keep Oregonians safe and healthy each day, and to unite Oregonians as we are all in this together," stated a press release from the Oregon Military Department.
All flyover plans have been coordinated as a part of OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training. Pilots must perform a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency. These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are done in lieu of regularly scheduled training, according to the release.
Additional Oregon Air National Guard flyovers are scheduled to continue Friday, May 22, and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The flyover locations and times will be released prior to those dates. The Oregon Air National Guard plans to fly over all hospitals in Oregon. To date, the Oregon Air National Guard has flown approximately 1,350 miles covering 46 hospitals and other locations.
The Air Force Salutes flyover plan also includes flyovers from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, which are scheduled to fly over the Pacific Northwest in late May.
All passes are approximately 1,500 feet above ground level at approximately 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-15s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #AirForceSalutes, #AFFlyover, #FlyoverFriday
The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation's air defense since 1941. Pilots from the 173rd Fighter Wing and the 142nd Wing train for a variety of mission skill sets in order to maintain combat readiness for the defense of the state and nation. Additionally, the 142nd Wing provides around-the-clock Aerospace Control Alert for the defense of the homeland, while the 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force. Both units also respond to state and national emergencies as directed by the Governor of Oregon.
