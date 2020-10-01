CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health was notified by the Oregon Health Authority through the official records system of two new cases of COVID-19. One was transferred from Lane County and the other from Marion County.
Both cases are unrelated but are residents of Curry County, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward. One case was verified through lab results. The other case is deemed a presumptive case even though the individual tested negative but had COVID-like symptoms after being exposed to a positive case. This presumptive case was reported on the OHA dashboard last week as OHA considers presumptive cases as positive.
Public health has reached out to the individuals and they will be at their homes self-isolating, monitoring symptoms, Ward wrote. Investigation and contact tracing is being conducted by both Curry County Public Health and public health officials from both Lane and Marion counties. Public health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
As of Sept. 30, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 32 with one of those considered presumptive, 24 recovered cases, eight active cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In