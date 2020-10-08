CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public was notified by Curry Health Network Wednesday morning of a one new case of COVID-19. This current case has been verified and confirmed by the health officer through lab results, according to a press release from Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has made contact with the individual, who is a Curry County resident that is home self-isolating, monitoring symptoms. Investigation and contact tracing is being conducted by Curry County Public Health. Public health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
As of Oct. 7, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 33 with one of those considered presumptive, 28 recovered cases, 5 active cases, zero hospitalizations and zero deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
