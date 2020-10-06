CURRY COUNTY — The League of Women Voters Curry County is holding four candidate forums on Zoom.
1) Contested state senate and state representative, District 1, combined with contested Curry County offices: commissioner, clerk/recorder and treasurer;
2) Brookings City Council;
3) Port Orford City Council; and
4) Gold Beach City Council
The debates will be available for viewing shortly after Oct. 7 on the following sites: lwvor.org>local leagues; VOTE411.org; and Charter Cable Channel 182: https://currycountyvoices.com/programs/.
"We encourage you to visit these sites and become informed about the candidates running in Curry County," said Charline (Charlie) Alexander, LWVCC voter service co-chair in Port Orford. "The questions were written by the public via many forms of publicity and were given to the candidates anonymously."
The League of Women Voters of Curry County is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and communities through programs of education, advocacy and voter service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In