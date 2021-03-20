Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

SCHHC is hosting a Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event on Monday, March 22, from 7:30am to 5:30pm, at the Bandon Community Center. Limited supply is available so sign up today! People aged 65 and over are eligible to receive a vaccine. To sign up, please click on this link: t.ly/mojt.

You must be 65 years of age or older to receive a vaccine. You may be asked to attest to your age during registration.

Please fill out the following paperwork and bring, filled out, to your appointment:

MODERNA COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Acknowledgement

Sign up for the CDC V-safe program here: V-Safe Information Sheet

Here is more information on the MODERNA Emergency Use Authorization provided by the CDC.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments