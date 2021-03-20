SCHHC is hosting a Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event on Monday, March 22, from 7:30am to 5:30pm, at the Bandon Community Center. Limited supply is available so sign up today! People aged 65 and over are eligible to receive a vaccine. To sign up, please click on this link: t.ly/mojt.
You must be 65 years of age or older to receive a vaccine. You may be asked to attest to your age during registration.
Please fill out the following paperwork and bring, filled out, to your appointment:
MODERNA COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Acknowledgement
Sign up for the CDC V-safe program here: V-Safe Information Sheet
Here is more information on the MODERNA Emergency Use Authorization provided by the CDC.
