PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including the first on the South Coast, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
The daily total of new confirmed and presumed cases also climbed back over 400, with 418 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 38,935.
The state’s death toll stands at 617.
New cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).
Oregon’s 612th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 14, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 613th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 12, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 614th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 12. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 615th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 23, at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 616th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 14. Place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 617th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Oct. 2, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
