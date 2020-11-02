Oregon had more than 500 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 both Saturday and Sunday and matched its daily high for reported deaths since the pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The two big days brought the state’s total number of cases over 45,000. And Coos, Curry and Douglas counties contributed a total of 25 of the cases.
And on Monday, another 557 cases were reported, making it five straight days with more than 500 cases in the state and 45,978 total. Only one new death was reported Monday.
On Saturday, the state had 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 14 reported deaths, which match the high since the pandemic started. The deaths included the second in Curry County, a patient at Curry General Hospital who died Oct. 25 and was a resident in a Harbor facility that had an outbreak last month.
On Sunday, the state had 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 45,429. In addition, two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 691.
Saturday’s cases were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3), Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).
Cases Sunday were in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).
New cases Monday were in the following counties:
Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).
OHA updates pediatric COVID-19 data
OHA has updated a report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 4,901 – 11.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.
The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.
The report noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms. Only 1.3 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8 percent of adults.
There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
144
3
2,334
Benton
465
6
19,039
Clackamas
3,383
67
78,130
Clatsop
257
0
6,942
Columbia
280
2
8,900
Coos
271
1
9,212
Crook
116
4
3,245
Curry
62
2
2,425
Deschutes
1,267
13
39,660
Douglas
384
8
15,819
Gilliam
17
0
370
Grant
14
0
1,064
Harney
39
0
972
Hood River
290
1
5,987
Jackson
1,911
7
42,722
Jefferson
611
10
5,835
Josephine
277
3
14,893
Klamath
437
3
12,036
Lake
47
0
1,102
Lane
2,596
28
83,523
Lincoln
521
13
10,013
Linn
890
17
21,542
Malheur
1,985
38
6,456
Marion
6,252
112
62,664
Morrow
559
7
2,117
Multnomah
9,894
172
181,689
Polk
695
15
12,457
Sherman
21
0
394
Tillamook
77
0
3,715
Umatilla
3,481
45
15,793
Union
494
2
5,315
Wallowa
56
2
1,242
Wasco
362
16
6,060
Washington
6,230
79
116,498
Wheeler
1
0
187
Yamhill
1,043
15
22,011
Total
45,429
691
822,363
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
