Oregon had more than 500 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 both Saturday and Sunday and matched its daily high for reported deaths since the pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority reported.

The two big days brought the state’s total number of cases over 45,000. And Coos, Curry and Douglas counties contributed a total of 25 of the cases.

And on Monday, another 557 cases were reported, making it five straight days with more than 500 cases in the state and 45,978 total. Only one new death was reported Monday. 

On Saturday, the state had 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 14 reported deaths, which match the high since the pandemic started. The deaths included the second in Curry County, a patient at Curry General Hospital who died Oct. 25 and was a resident in a Harbor facility that had an outbreak last month.

On Sunday, the state had 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 45,429. In addition, two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 691.

Saturday’s cases were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3),  Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).

Cases Sunday were in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).

New cases Monday were in the following counties: 

Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).

OHA updates pediatric COVID-19 data

OHA has updated a report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 4,901 – 11.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.

The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.

The report noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms. Only 1.3 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8 percent of adults.

There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

144

3

2,334

Benton

465

6

19,039

Clackamas

3,383

67

78,130

Clatsop

257

0

6,942

Columbia

280

2

8,900

Coos

271

1

9,212

Crook

116

4

3,245

Curry

62

2

2,425

Deschutes

1,267

13

39,660

Douglas

384

8

15,819

Gilliam

17

0

370

Grant

14

0

1,064

Harney

39

0

972

Hood River

290

1

5,987

Jackson

1,911

7

42,722

Jefferson

611

10

5,835

Josephine

277

3

14,893

Klamath

437

3

12,036

Lake

47

0

1,102

Lane

2,596

28

83,523

Lincoln

521

13

10,013

Linn

890

17

21,542

Malheur

1,985

38

6,456

Marion

6,252

112

62,664

Morrow

559

7

2,117

Multnomah

9,894

172

181,689

Polk

695

15

12,457

Sherman

21

0

394

Tillamook

77

0

3,715

Umatilla

3,481

45

15,793

Union

494

2

5,315

Wallowa

56

2

1,242

Wasco

362

16

6,060

Washington

6,230

79

116,498

Wheeler

1

0

187

Yamhill

1,043

15

22,011

Total

45,429

691

822,363

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

