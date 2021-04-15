Coquille to host Drug Take Back Day

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, the Coquille Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Coquille Police Department at 851 N. Central Blvd., Coquille.(Sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.)
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs at locations in communities throughout the country.
The October 2020 Take Back Day brought in 985,392 pounds (492.7 tons) of medication nationwide. This is the largest amount ever collected in the program’s 10 years.
This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to nearly 13.7 million pounds.
What Should You Do with Your Unused Meds?
Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends and acquaintances.
You can make a difference by keeping track of the medicine you have, by rethinking where and how you keep your medications in your home and by safely disposing of any unused medications.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long, including the drop box located in the lobby of the Coquille Police Department. For information, call 541-396-2114.
The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 24 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or call 541-396-2114.
