David Cox has been waiting for an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He found it in an unusual place Friday – the Mill Casino.
Cox was one of more than 300 people to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a COVID vaccination when the Coquille Indian Tribe announced it was hosting two vaccine clinics, which were open to anyone in the community.
On Friday, the tribe hosted a clinic for anyone over age 65 and Sunday, the tribe hosted a second clinic for teens ages 16-19.
“I work for Fred Meyers, essential workers as they call it,” Cox said after getting the vaccine. “I thought it was very important to get it.”
Cox came to the clinic with his wife, Lora Welch. Welch is part native American, although not a member of the Coquille tribe. She said she was also looking for an opportunity to get vaccinated and found out about the clinic from her daughter.
“I was gonna get the shot,” she said. “This was really nice.”
The Coquille Indian Tribe has been vaccinating patients since February, starting with tribal members before moving on to staff and patients. When more vaccines arrived last week, they reached out to the community.
Coquille Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade said sharing this resource with the tribe’s neighbors reflects the traditional culture of Pacific Coast tribes.
“Our potlatch tradition is all about assisting those around us whenever we have the chance,” she said. “We’re so happy that we are in a position to do this.”
Kelley Andrews learned about the clinic from his wife, who works at the Mill Casino. He said there was no hesitation to get the vaccine.
“Everybody should get the vaccine,” he said.
Rob Aton, who works at the casino and as a firefighter, was giving out vaccines Friday. He said he was vaccinated through the tribe, and despite being sick one day after the second shot, he is happy he did it.
That is also the case with Montgomery Allen, who attended the clinic Friday to get his first vaccination. Allen said his wife is a high-risk, so he wanted to make sure he was safe to protect her.
“I’m working, and I’ve been working all through this,” Allen said. “I work away from home, so this was a huge opportunity for me.”
Those who visited the clinic received the Moderna vaccine. The majority received the first shot and will return in four weeks for a second dose. Two weeks after the second dose is administered, patients are considered fully vaccinated.
The Sunday clinic used the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for anyone over 16. It also requires two doses to be fully effective.
Leann Willis Welch, a nurse practitioner who works for the tribe, watched over the clinic Friday, answering questions and helping if anyone had side effects. She said the tribe really wanted to reach out to teens because few places were offering to vaccinate younger people.
“We were extremely lucky to get the doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” she said. “So, we really do want it to hit a lot of teenagers because teenagers do crazy things. We’d really like to hit as many teenagers as we can.”
Welch, who is also fully vaccinated, said the tribe has gotten quite good at running vaccine clinics. At the clinic, people registered as they came in, were sent to one of four stations to receive the vaccine, checked out at another station where they received an appointment for a second dose, if needed, and were asked to wait at least 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects.
They then met with Welch, before heading out. Most were in and out in 20 minutes. Welch said the tribe has gotten quite good at running the clinics.
“We started with tribal members, and then we expanded it out to staff, patients and all Native Americans,” she said. “We’ve also been to Salem, Eugene and Medford.”
Welch said there have been very few problems in any of the clinics.
“We haven’t had any here. We’ve been very lucky,” she said. “Some of the people have reported they’ve felt sick for a few days, but there’s no major issues.”
Welch said there is some anxiety among people getting the vaccines and admits others refuse to, but she said she hopes people will change their minds and get vaccinated.
“One of the big reasons is the risks of the vaccine are very, very low,” she said. “Just think of how many people have died from it. The hospitals are full of people, they’re on ventilators. The little bit of worry of will I get sick from is so much less.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In