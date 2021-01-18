Coronavirus

Coos County had its 15th death linked to COVID-19 over the weekend and the state also reached another grim milestone with its 1,800th death related to the pandemic on Sunday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported another death in Curry County, though it was one from a few weeks back that finally was reported by the state.

The Coos County death was a 78-year-old woman who died Friday at Bay Area Hospital and was reported Saturday. She tested positive Jan. 5.

Saturday was another big day for the state’s rising death count, with 41 new deaths reported. It was the third time in less than a week with at least that many in the state.

While the majority of the deaths continue to be in people over 60, Saturday’s total included a 32-year-old man from Marion County, a 47-year-old man from Washington County and a 44-year-old man from Josephine County,

There also were 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state Saturday, including seven in Coos County, one in Curry County and 16 in Douglas County. In all, 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties had new cases reported Saturday, all but Grant and Sherman counties. Sherman remains the only county in the state that has not had at least one reported death linked to COVID-19.

The new Curry County death was reported Friday by Oregon Health Authority and was the fifth for the county.

The 79-year-old women tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 18 at her residence.

There were 21 deaths reported Friday and 1,037 new cases, including three in Coos County, one in Curry County and 21 in Douglas County.

There was only one new reported death Sunday, but it was the 1,800th linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In addition, there were 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases, leaving the state total as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday at 133,205.

Sunday’s report included five cases in Coos County, six in Curry County and 11 in Douglas County.

There have been 937 total cases in Coos County, 324 in Curry County and 1,677 in Douglas County.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Baker

568

5

Benton

1,695

14

Clackamas

11,642

138

Clatsop

686

5

Columbia

1,043

18

Coos

937

15

Crook

610

10

Curry

324

5

Deschutes

4,952

36

Douglas

1,677

43

Gilliam

51

1

Grant

213

1

Harney

175

4

Hood River

951

21

Jackson

6,892

85

Jefferson

1,702

25

Josephine

1,735

33

Klamath

2,428

38

Lake

230

5

Lane

8,272

108

Lincoln

991

17

Linn

3,108

46

Malheur

3,131

52

Marion

16,172

238

Morrow

933

10

Multnomah

28,337

458

Polk

2,446

40

Sherman

47

0

Tillamook

365

2

Umatilla

6,765

68

Union

1,114

16

Wallowa

96

3

Wasco

1,071

23

Washington

18,644

171

Wheeler

20

1

Yamhill

3,182

45

Total

133,205

1,800

