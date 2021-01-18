Coos County had its 15th death linked to COVID-19 over the weekend and the state also reached another grim milestone with its 1,800th death related to the pandemic on Sunday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported another death in Curry County, though it was one from a few weeks back that finally was reported by the state.
The Coos County death was a 78-year-old woman who died Friday at Bay Area Hospital and was reported Saturday. She tested positive Jan. 5.
Saturday was another big day for the state’s rising death count, with 41 new deaths reported. It was the third time in less than a week with at least that many in the state.
While the majority of the deaths continue to be in people over 60, Saturday’s total included a 32-year-old man from Marion County, a 47-year-old man from Washington County and a 44-year-old man from Josephine County,
There also were 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state Saturday, including seven in Coos County, one in Curry County and 16 in Douglas County. In all, 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties had new cases reported Saturday, all but Grant and Sherman counties. Sherman remains the only county in the state that has not had at least one reported death linked to COVID-19.
The new Curry County death was reported Friday by Oregon Health Authority and was the fifth for the county.
The 79-year-old women tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 18 at her residence.
There were 21 deaths reported Friday and 1,037 new cases, including three in Coos County, one in Curry County and 21 in Douglas County.
There was only one new reported death Sunday, but it was the 1,800th linked to COVID-19 in the state.
In addition, there were 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases, leaving the state total as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday at 133,205.
Sunday’s report included five cases in Coos County, six in Curry County and 11 in Douglas County.
There have been 937 total cases in Coos County, 324 in Curry County and 1,677 in Douglas County.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Baker
568
5
Benton
1,695
14
Clackamas
11,642
138
Clatsop
686
5
Columbia
1,043
18
Coos
937
15
Crook
610
10
Curry
324
5
Deschutes
4,952
36
Douglas
1,677
43
Gilliam
51
1
Grant
213
1
Harney
175
4
Hood River
951
21
Jackson
6,892
85
Jefferson
1,702
25
Josephine
1,735
33
Klamath
2,428
38
Lake
230
5
Lane
8,272
108
Lincoln
991
17
Linn
3,108
46
Malheur
3,131
52
Marion
16,172
238
Morrow
933
10
Multnomah
28,337
458
Polk
2,446
40
Sherman
47
0
Tillamook
365
2
Umatilla
6,765
68
Union
1,114
16
Wallowa
96
3
Wasco
1,071
23
Washington
18,644
171
Wheeler
20
1
Yamhill
3,182
45
Total
133,205
1,800
