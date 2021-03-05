Another Coos County resident has died with COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
A 62-year-old man tested positive Jan. 18 and died at Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center March 3, OHA announced Friday. Health officials said he had underlying conditions.
The man was the 21st Coos County resident to die with the virus.
His death came amidst continued high case counts across the county. By Friday, the county had reported 85 cases of the virus since the month began.
Friday's new case total of 31 also was the highest in the state for any county, regardless of population. That came after the county last week had a case rate per 100,000 population that was more than 50 higher than any other county.
As of Wednesday’s weekly report, new cases across the state were up slightly from the week before, but still down significantly from months prior.
Coos County remains one of five counties in the extreme-risk category. New categories will be announced Tuesday, which will take affect Friday.
Vaccinations are continuing across the county. With just over 3,600 people fully vaccinated and 8,000 having received at least one shot by Friday, Coos County remains in the bottom third of vaccinations per person among Oregon counties.
Individuals over 65 are eligible to receive vaccinations, though the number of doses available to county health officials mean there will likely still be delays in administering vaccines to those eligible.
Individuals interested in receiving a vaccine can sign up on the county’s interest form at cooshealthandwellness.org.
Bay Area Hospital is now also administering vaccines to the public. More information, and the opportunity to schedule appointments, is available on the hospital’s website at www.bayareahospital.org/.
New cases in most South Coast ZIP codes
Unsurprisingly, the Bay Area continued to see the brunt of the county’s new virus cases in the past week, according to the state’s March 3 data.
In the week prior to that report, the Coos Bay ZIP code saw 59 new virus cases, for a pandemic total of 701, and the North Bend ZIP code saw 25, for a pandemic total of 220.
The Myrtle Point ZIP code saw 11 cases for a total of 65, Langlois-Bandon saw 4 cases for a total of 60 and Coquille saw 4 for a total of 98. Lakeside saw 3 for a total of 22, according to the state’s data.
