CURRY COUNTY — On May 22, the Curry County Public Health Department was officially notified that a child was born who tested positive for COVID 19.
Subsequent tests revealed the child did not have COVID 19. However, due to the first test being positive, it is considered a positive case for the county. Also, the case is listed as "recovered."
Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward stated, “The public has to understand that with more testing being conducted, we are going to see more positive test results.”
County Women Infant Child (WIC) Services has reached out to the family to offer services, if needed. Ward says contact investigations have been completed with this case.
The Public Health Department will continue to update the public as cases are identified and confirmed.
"We would like to wish this family best wishes on their new bundle of joy!" Ward said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In