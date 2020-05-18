CURRY COUNTY — The Curry County Public Health Department was notified on May 18 by the Del Norte County Public Health Department that a Curry County resident, who was symptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, May 17.
The individual is a healthcare worker in Del Norte County and is currently feeling better and is self-isolating at home, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié R. Ward.
The contact tracing and investigation is being performed by both Curry County Public Health as well as Del Norte County Public Health, the press release stated.
This is currently the only active COVID-19 case in Curry County. The county has had four prior confirmed cases which all have recovered after self-isolating. None of the confirmed cases resulted in hospitalization, Ward wrote.
