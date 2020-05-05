BANDON — Bandon Feeds the Hungry is accepting donations for Bandon’s food assistance organizations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Canned or dry food items can be donated at the Bandon Food Bank Drop-off in front of Farm & Sea in the Old Town Marketplace parking lot at 250 First Street SW in Bandon. Pickup or curbside is available by calling 541-347-FISH.
People can also drop off a check or cash in the Farm & Sea shop or mail checks to Bandon Feeds the Hungry at P.O. Box 566, Bandon, OR 97411. All monetary donations are tax-deductible.
Margaret Pounder, CEO of the Bandon Chamber of Commerce came up with the idea, and Lori Osborne of Farm & Sea has helped daily with putting out a tote to collect donations and making staff available to collect monetary donations and empty the tote when it's full. The Port of Bandon has also helped with staffing and the use of the parking lot.
Farm & Sea will be accepting donations seven days a week during their hours of operation (Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.) The donations box was initially open for drop-offs every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, but the first two days of food collections were so successful that the program has been expanded and donations are now accepted daily.
Osborne said there have been thousands of dollars worth of food taken in so far, along with over $3,000 in monetary donations.
"It is such an incredible response and we are so grateful," Osborne said.
"Yes, we will accept ham, cheese, deli meats, etc, just let me know so we can get those items into the fridge," Osborne added. "Cleaning supplies, bathroom toiletries, deodorants, tooth paste and brushes, soaps, dog and cat food etc. Amy has been picking up the items and distributing to the organizations throughout Bandon and depositing checks and cash, which is also being distributed to these organizations."
There is also a home delivery task force to assist people in South Coast communities with home delivery of their groceries. The assistance is provided through the South Coast Senior Nutrition Program, which is managed by the South Coast Business Employment Corporation in Coos Bay. The number to call is 541-269-2013. Melissa Dovenspike heads the program.
Bandon Feeds the Hungry will be distributing 100 percent of all food and monetary donations to the participating 501c3 nonprofit food assistance organizations in Bandon, including: Coastal Harvest, E.A.T., Good Neighbors Food Bank, Senior Nutrition (Senior Meals and Meals on Wheels), and Restoration Worship Center Food Pantry.
“The Bandon community has been so very generous with both food and monetary donations,” said Bandon Feeds the Hungry president Amy Moss Strong. “Margaret Pounder, Lori Osborne and the Port of Bandon have all donated their time to make this effort successful. The food assistance program volunteers continue to do their good work, putting in more hours than ever to help get food into people’s homes. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together to help others in this time of great need. We thank you all for your generosity.”
Good Neighbors Food Bank holds its monthly distribution from 9 a.m.-noon on the first Tuesday of every month next to The Barn in Bandon City Park. During the COVID-19 crisis, the distribution will be done as a drive-through pick-up. No proof of income is required. Anyone needing assistance between distributions can call Larry Roberts at 541-347-8406.
Coastal Harvest will hold its next distribution from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. Coastal Harvest has now gone to a monthly distribution rather than weekly, and will no longer require monthly fees or volunteer hours, but volunteers are still needed. This change allows members to save gas by driving less frequently. Coastal Harvest is located at the corner of 11th an Rosa Road. People needing assistance prior to that date can call Christine Roberts at 541-329-9726.
Restoration Food Center Food Pantry distributes on the last Thursday of the month from 4-6 p.m. at 89 North Avenue. Proof of income is not required. Those needing assistance prior to that date can call Laurie Bowman at RWCFP, 541-347-4900.
Senior Meals serves lunches to go every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:15 a.m.-12 p.m. Those grabbing a meal to go are invited to use the back dining room door at the southwest side of The Barn, behind the Senior Center in City Park. Meals on Wheels breakfasts and lunches (and soon to come, dinner), are also delivered to homes five days a week. For more information about Senior Meals, Meals on Wheels delivery and other local senior services, contact Melissa Dovenspike at South Coast Business Employment Corp., 541-296-2013.
E.A.T. meals are currently not being served, but will start up again as soon as it is safe to do so. E.A.T. offers a free home-cooked dinner once a week at The Barn when it is operatinig.
