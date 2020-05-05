BANDON — On April 28, the Bandon City Council held a special meeting and voted 5-1 to rescind its earlier action at an April 23 special meeting to reopen local short-term rentals, and instead extended the closure due to the COVID-19 crisis until at least May 11. The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. that Monday and will reconsider the issue at that time.
Councilor Chris Powell voted against the motion, while Councilors Claudine Hundhausen, Peter Braun, Madeline Seymour, Geri Procetto and Brian Vick voted in favor. Mayor Mary Schamehorn only votes if there is a tie.
The special meeting was held to reconsider the action after receiving a petition with over 850 names urging the council to keep the city's rentals closed until at least May 11, to give the city and short-term rental owners and managers time to put into place guidelines to help protect both customers and employees and the community.
The Oregon Coast is especially vunerable as they reopen because people will come from out of the area for vacations and visits, potentially bringing the coronavirus with them, experts have said.
Several local short-term rental owners spoke at the Zoom meeting, with many of them saying they felt prepared to be able to safely operate with social distancing and virus prevention measures. A few of the owners said they had already made reservations following the April 23 decision to reopen.
With that, the council made a second motion, which also passed 5-1, to allow those short-term rental owners and managers to honor those reservations that had been made in the interim.
Others attending the meeting via Zoom said the council needs to look at the information provided by medical experts and scientists and take care not to reopen too quickly. The City of Bandon is following Gov. Kate Brown's timelines for reopening the economy, but can follow more strict guidelines if they vote to do so.
The council is expected to make a decision at its May 11 meeting on whether to follow suit with the Coos County Board of Commissioners in reopening. The Commission voted unanimously to reopen short-term rentals as of May 1.
In the meantime, the council will hold a workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to discuss guidelines as to what a reopening will look like.
"I believe the city is establishing a way for people to listen to the discussion, but because it is a workshop, there will be no public input," Mayor Schamehorn said.
"What I do want to apologize for are the problems that occurred Tuesday," Schamehorn added, regarding a poor connection during the Zoom meeting. "The council was not aware that everything that was said from our seats was picked up by the mics and could be heard by those watching the meeting streaming live on Facebook. I do not believe those who were on Zoom were affected. It was not until someone called City Hall to alert them did we learn, mid-way through the meeting, of our extremely sensitive mics.
"There were two reasons that Councilor Seymour and I were whispering between ourselves; one because we had been advised that Councilor Procetto was planning to leave for another meeting by 4:45 and we felt it was important that the entire council be present for the vote. Second, often one or the other of us did not know who the speakers were, and we were trying to alert the other as to who was speaking and what motel they owned if, in fact, they were associated with a motel.
"Had this meeting been held at City Hall, each speaker could have provided the information before he or she spoke. But these are trying times, to say the least. I do know that the city manager has ordered mics that we can turn off when we are not speaking so that kind of rude distraction will not happen again."
