BANDON — Denny Dyke's popular Circles in the Sand beach labyrinths returned over Memorial Day weekend during minus tides on the Bandon beach below the Face Rock viewpoint. The draws drew many people, who were all reminded to social distance. In addition, Dyke and his team of artists made modifications to the labyrinths to give space between walkers. The circles will return during the next minus tides June 6 and 7 at 8 a.m., June 8 at 9 a.m. and June 10 at 10 a.m. The art and path should remain for three hours each day. For more information, visit the Circles in the Sand Facebook page or www.sandypathbandon.com.
