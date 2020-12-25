As the South Coast saw its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, it also saw more cases of the virus.
In Coos Bay, the outbreak at the Life Care Center skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility has increased to a total of 43 individuals. One person at that facility has died with the virus, health officials reported Wednesday.
This week, due to holiday publication schedules and the timing of state data releases, The World’s weekly COVID-19 update relies on data reported between Monday and Wednesday.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,215 new cases of the virus during that timeframe, and 56 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,403 as of Wednesday.
Over that same time period, Coos County reported 18 new cases of the virus. Curry County has reported an additional seven cases in the county, and Douglas County has reported 12 more.
On Tuesday, the state reported that a 50-year-old Curry County resident died Dec. 21 at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon. He’d tested positive for the virus Dec. 11 and had underlying conditions.
A 90-year-old woman died in Douglas County on Dec. 18 after testing positive for the virus Nov. 21, health officials reported Monday. She was the 37th county resident to die with the virus.
Across the South Coast, the Brookings-Harbor ZIP code saw one of the largest percentage increases in cases over the past week, reporting 23 new cases for the week ending Dec. 20, bringing its total to 184.
Coquille reported 5 new cases for a total of 53, and the Bandon ZIP code area reported 4 for a total of 37.
The Coos Bay ZIP code still had the greatest increase, with 33 cases bringing its total to 328. An additional 10 cases in the North Bend ZIP code area brought it to 150 since the pandemic began.
According to the state’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday, the daily cases reported statewide decreased slightly during the week of Dec. 14 compared to the previous week. That was the second consecutive week of declining cases, according to OHA.
Hospitalizations were down during that week, too, an 11% declining bringing the state’s total to 437 in the hospital.
It was, however, the deadliest week of the pandemic: There were 186 COVID-19 related deaths, according to OHA.
Still, the tide began to turn in the fight against the virus this week, hospital staff said Tuesday as the South Coast saw its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
“This week, we began administering vaccinations to long-term care residents and staff – finally putting us in a position of offense for our most hard-hit Oregonians,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday. “It feels really good that we are now able to start these vaccinations, with the hope that these folks can reunite with their families once again and feel safe from the virus soon.”
By Wednesday, the state reported that 49 people in Coos County had received the first dose of the vaccine largely limited to front-line healthcare workers. Statewide, just over 10,400 people had received a dose.
The state expects to receive just under 80,500 additional doses during the week of Dec. 27.
