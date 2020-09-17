BANDON — The Bandon Holiday Meals program has lovingly provided meals to the Bandon community every Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 25 years.
These meals are produced by volunteers, many of whom are elderly, to promote the fellowship, health and well-being of the community, according to Colleen and Eric Wiesel, Holiday Meal organizers.
"We are facing an unprecedented time with COVID-19, and we have concluded with great sadness that there is no safe and effective way to produce our meal and still ensure the protection and health of our volunteers and community," Colleen Wiesel said. "We will miss serving each of you, but your health and our community’s strength is what matters most."
There will be meal baskets (grocery bags) distributed to those in need this holiday season consisting of the ingredients needed to make a holiday meal. Watch the Coffee Break for upcoming information on these programs.
