Attention High School Parents: As of 11:05 a.m., all Bandon High School students have been moved to the football field due to fumes from the city sewer system coming in through the HVAC system.
We are arranging busing for those students who ride the bus; please pick up your student at the football field if you normally provide their transportation.
Please direct telephone calls and inquiries to Bandon High School office at 541-347-4413.
