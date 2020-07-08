CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health received notification Tuesday afternoon from Curry General Hospital of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
On July 1, the individual in question relocated to Curry County from Lane County where he had been living and working. The individual was notified by a co-worker in Lane County that he had possibly been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual having no signs or symptoms was tested Tuesday for COVID-19 and the results were positive, according to Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward. There has now been a total of eight positive COVID-19 cases in Curry County.
The individual is self-isolating at his residence in Curry County and monitoring for any symptoms. Contact tracing has been ongoing in this case and at this point the individual has not been in close contact with anyone for an extended period of time.
"It is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward said.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the COVID-19 information.
