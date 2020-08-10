CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health was notified by Curry General Hospital just after 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, of a confirmed case of COVID-19. Public health has reached out to the subject and at this point is still trying to contact the individual, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
"This person is the significant other of the out-of-state resident that was reported as a confirmed case and contacted on Aug. 7," Ward wrote. "This additional case will be reported back to their state of residency and will not be reflected in Curry County’s overall active count."
As of Monday, Curry County's total reported number of positive cases is 17, with 14 recovered cases, three active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths. The person who was from out of state and vacationing in the area who tested positive on Aug. 7 was incorrectly reported in the overall positive cases for Curry County.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
