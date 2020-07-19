CURRY COUNTY — On the afternoon of July 18, Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public Health reached out to one of the individuals and learned that the person has not been in close contact with anyone for an extended period of time other than his spouse, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Contact tracing has been initiated in this case and at this point the individual has been instructed to self-isolate and monitor his symptoms.
The second person who tested positive is from Southern California and has been visiting and staying with family in Crescent City, Calif. That individual was able to get tested at Curry Medical Center in Brookings. This individual will be referred back to California for further contact tracing.
"It is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the COVID-19 information.
