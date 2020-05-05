My father was born in 1911 and died in 2000. As a child he survived the Spanish Flu pandemic and, as an adult, the Great Depression and WWII. Every time I asked him what it was like to live through the Depression and the war he simply shrugged and gave the same offhand reply: “The world had a stretch of bad luck. Every generation suffers a bad patch like that. Ours was the crash and that bastard Hitler. I only survived because I had some good luck while a whole lot of people were having bad luck.” In hindsight, his response was not only simplistic (historians argue that both calamities could have been avoided), but it also forgives the failures of elected leaders and the gullibility of the voters who placed them in roles of responsibility and power.
The current COVID-19 pandemic isn’t simply “bad luck.” In China, someone likely made unholy contact with a bat and people started getting sick — a LOT of people — and leaders in China and elsewhere deliberately minimized the health threat. In just 90 days that same lethal virus has wended its way thousands of miles to Bandon’s doorstep and is looking for a way into our homes. That the virus has made its way here so quickly is the result of two factors: the tenacious and virulent nature of this pathogen, and the timid, self-interested and incompetent decisions of governments at all levels. One needs look no further for an illustration of this than the Coos County Board of Commissioners' decision to reopen the county economy and, in particular, its decision to allow hotels, motels and vacation rentals to throw open their doors. Too, the Bandon City Council was a whisker from making the same horrible decision, but thanks to the efforts of a swarm of rightfully alarmed citizens (thank you all) that decision has been kicked down the road to May 11. In the precious meantime, I would counsel the councilors to consider the following:
1) The science; epidemiology. The very last folk that should be driving this decision are the owners of hotels, motels and vacation rentals. This notion that business interests — singly or collectively — should have the same rights as individuals is ridiculous, especially in this instance. My wife and I check the boxes for several of the co-morbidities linked to death from the contraction of COVID-19. Councilors, this isn’t simply an issue of traffic, or parking or zoning, etc. If you get this wrong, if you make this decision based on economic self-interests, you could kill us, and many of our similarly affected Bandon brothers and sisters. When the U.S. Supreme Court passed down its warped decision in the Citizens United case, many social scientists predicted that it could lead to a moment like this very one: a business entity thinking it was as important as even a single human life (let alone, potentially, thousands). Yes, remaining closed presents economic hardship and I strongly empathize (our household is suffering, too), but if I’ve learned anything from Mary Schamehorn’s charming column over the years it’s that businesses come and go with saddening regularity around here but the death of beloved relatives and friends is forever. With pain, yes, and difficulty, new jobs can be found, but mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers are irreplaceable and the pain from those losses last your lifetime.
2) The map; any map, that details the distribution of COVID-19 (I recommend the time-lapse map produced by Johns Hopkins). A quick study of the updated county-by-county map tells me that Curry and Coos counties have the fewest cases of the virus of ANY counties situated along the entire western coast of the United States. If you live in New York or New Orleans or Chicago or (insert name of COVID-19 hotspot here), and you are looking at this map, where would you choose to go for a break from the stress and anxiety of sheltering in place? Trust me — it won’t be one of those case-free counties in beautiful North Dakota. While I’ve been to the Dakotas several times and the area does have its charms, those states will never have the allure, the stunning beauty, of the southern coast of Oregon. Never. Reopening hotels now, without the clear science to justify the risk, will be inviting a tragedy unlike anything this area has ever seen, including the 1936 fire.
Councilors, our lives are in your hands. Please choose science over business self-interests. Please error on the side of extreme caution (if there is ever “error” in choosing life over death). Choose wisdom over simply hoping for some version of my father’s “luck.” God help you, and all of us, if you get this wrong.
Joseph Byrne
Bandon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In