CURRY COUNTY — Curry County Public Health received notification Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, of a new case of COVID-19. This current case has been verified and confirmed by the health officer through lab results, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Public health has made contact with the individual, who is a Curry County resident and is at home self-isolating, monitoring symptoms, stated Ward. Curry County Public Health is conducting case investigating and contact tracing of this case and will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.
As of Sept. 8, the total verified number of positive cases in Curry County is currently 24, with 20 recovered cases, four active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep their citizens safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In