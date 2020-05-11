HAUSER — Last week, 20 adults in custody at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution were tested.
The Department of Corrections reported that 19 of those came back negative, with one test inconclusive.
“There are a few different things that can potentially happen to get that kind of result,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness. “Sometimes there is an error in packaging, sometimes there is an error in transit or how much medium is included and basically by the time the lab even receives the sample, there could be an immediate recognizable issue with the sample before they even get into the testing phase.”
Shutter Creek has reported the most COVID-19 cases among inmates in all the correctional facilities across the state. As of Friday, there have been 25 adults in custody who have tested positive in addition to two positive tests from employees.
There have now been 40 negative tests reported at the facility.
There is a chance that the number of cases at Shutter Creek will go up based on new guidelines of test results from the Oregon Health Authority. The Oregon Health Authority now includes presumptive positives with confirmed positive test results. A presumptive positive is someone who has been within close contact with an individual who has tested positive.
“When I say close contact, we are talking about a very precise definition. Either someone that has had contact with respiratory fluid of a confirmed case or someone that has spent 15 minutes or more within six feet of a confirmed case,” explained Leon.
In Coos County, there has been one presumptive positive case listed. This presumptive positive was from the individual who lives with the woman in the community who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The Department of Corrections has not yet responded to an inquiry from The World on how presumptive positives will come into play at Shutter Creek.
“When we talk about Shutter Creek or other congregate settings, especially when there’s not specific assigned places that you can measure and understand a difference throughout the day, then those are contacts, but those are not necessarily close contacts,” said Leon.
All of the positive cases in adults in custody at Shutter Creek have come from individuals who are in the same unit.
