COOS BAY - The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area through the Coos Bay Zonta Service Foundation announces the following grant award recipients:
Coos County Friends of Public Health, $3,500; Bree's Foundation, $2,625; South Coast Family Harbor, $2,000 - Court Appointed Special Advocates; ORCA, $5,000; Coos Cares, $2,500; Coos County Foster Parents Association, $1,000; North Bend School Foundation, $1,870; Southwestern Oregon Veterans Outreach, $2,300; Coos Watershed Association, $1,650.
The total funds of $22,445 given to the community supports the mission of Zonta International to advance the status of women through health, education and advocacy.