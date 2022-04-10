Ziply™ Fiber announced recently that its ultra-high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic network is now ready for service in Bandon, enabling its popular “Gig-speed,” or Gigabit fiber connectivity, and its industry leading 5-gig and 2-gig residential services to more than 1,400 addresses throughout the city, with thousands more on the way.
Earlier this year, the company announced plans to bring its 1-Gig service to town, but with its recent introduction of multi-gig services in the Northwest, this launch makes Bandon one of the fastest cities in the nation when it comes to household internet speeds, on par with if not faster than most major metropolitan areas.
In total, nearly 4,000 Bandon residences and businesses will have fiber-optic network access when Ziply Fiber’s network construction is complete. This build is one piece of how Ziply Fiber is bridging the digital divide that exists between large metro areas and many suburbs and rural communities.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be here in Bandon with not just our gig-speed offering, but also our new multi-gig services, because our goal has always been to give people a choice to find the kind of plan that meets their individual or family needs,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “We’ve always said that you shouldn’t have to live in a big city to have great internet and we’re proud to continue to invest in Bandon to make that a reality.”
Ziply Fiber’s announcement comes at a time when more and more families and businesses need high-capacity internet to support the online needs of daily life in today’s world. Ziply Fiber's blazingly-fast service requires no annual contracts and no data caps for residential users.
New and existing customers who wish to check their address for fiber availability, or who would like to sign-up to be alerted when fiber internet is available at their home or business, can register at https://www.ziplyfiber.com/bandon. When fiber is shown as available at their address, Ziply’s existing DSL customers can upgrade by calling 1-866-699-4759.
Ziply Fiber also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), an FCC benefit program which allows qualified people to receive free or reduced cost monthly internet service. To determine your eligibility and sign up for ACP, please visit https://acpbenefit.org.
Ziply Fiber’s goal is always to leave an area in a condition as good if not better than it was before construction began. If residents notice something has been missed, the company wants to know about it and asks that details be shared at https://ziplyfiber.com/constructioncleanup.
The work in Bandon is part of Ziply Fiber’s commitment to invest more than $500 million over the next two to three years to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of additional projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In