BANDON — The Bandon Community Youth Center closed its doors in March along with the Bandon School District and most of the state.
Now the Youth Center has reopened and is providing weekly camps for Bandon children. The camps started Monday June 30, and run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, for seven weeks, through Aug. 14 and include weekly themes, such as Our Earth, Space Jam, Water Works, Creators and Crafters, and Community Helpers. Tuition is $100 per week and lunch is provided free by the Bandon School District. Scholarships are available.
"Support from the City of Bandon and United Way have made this possible, as well as our continued support from Oregon Community Foundation," said BCYC Program Director Charissa Stokes.
Things will be a lot different than last summer with the current COVID-19 pandemic. The BCYC's membership numbers have been cut in half and the center can only have two cohorts of 10 children each.
"We had to make accommodations to our building, like putting up a partition screen that divides our space so our groups can stay separate," Stokes explained. "Another accommodation is being creative with program curriculum promoting inclusion, while social distancing."
"We have had the opportunity to train our full-time staff on all the new requirements and guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority," Stokes added. "Our goal is create a safe space that aligns with our mission to continue to provide opportunities for youth and families to learn, grow and experience success."
Another program BCYC is offering is a weekly Art Competition and a weekly Writing Competition for ages 10-13. Art supply bags can be picked up at BCYC. Voting will begin Friday July 17. Participants can submit their masterpieces on the weekly art work description. You Tube video links are available for inspiration. BCYC staff, board of directors and community members will pick weekly 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners.
Week One - Self Portrait Sketch
Week Two - Your Favorite Local Place
Week Three - Mother Nature
Week Four - Landscape
Week Five - Animals
Week Six - Making a Difference
BCYC is also offering a weekly Writing Competition for ages 10-13. Voting will begin Friday July 17. Participants can submit a minimum one-page short story on the weekly topic questions. BCYC staff, board of directors and community members will pick weekly 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners. Short stories will be posted on Facebook anonymously, only by age on Friday for the final vote.
Week One - How would you explain the word love without using the word “love”?
Week Two - What is the greatest challenge that students face today? Should students have a greater say in what they learn?
Week Three - If you could change 3 things in the world today what would they be? What lesson have you learned in life that you feel will be most useful?
Week Four - How does the location someone grows up in affect who they become? Does nature or nurture play a bigger role in who we are?
Week Five - Do violent video games make people more likely to be violent in real life? Are video games helpful or harmful?
Week Six - What responsibilities do people have to help each other out? What types of responsibilities does a government have to take care of its citizens?
For both competitions, participants could win a weekly gift card; 1st Place ($50 of their choice) 2nd Place ($25 of their choice) or 3rd Place ($12 DQ Card). Six weeks of participation is eligible for a drawing, winners will receive a $150 gift card of their choice.
Please fill out the Google Form to register and for rules and instructions on how to submit art and stories. Please use Messenger or email our Director Charissa if you have anymore questions about the Competition charissa@bandonyouth.org.
For more information about BCYC's summer programming, visit the Facebook page at Bandon Community Youth Center, Inc., visit the website at https://byo.bandonyouth.org/ email bandonyouth@gmail.com, or message them on Facebook.
