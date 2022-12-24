Bandon's Ocean Crest Elementary

Kathleen Augsburger and Priscilla Weston’s second-grade classes at Bandon's Ocean Crest Elementary school donated a variety of items to the Coos County animal shelter before they headed out on Christmas break Dec. 16.

 Coutesy Photo

Second-grade students at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon are embracing a holiday tradition to help their furry friends in need.

Instead of taking part in a traditional holiday gift exchange, the students donated gifts to the animals at the Coos County animal shelter.



