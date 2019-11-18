YAMHILL COUNTY — On Monday-at approximately 11:50 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 221 (Wallace Road) near Milepost 10.5.
According to a press release from OSP, preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2004 Volkswagen Passat, operated by Krista Ashley, 33, of Salem, was northbound on Highway 221 when for unknown reasons crossed into the southbound lane striking a black 2019 Chevy Cruz, being operated by Susie Valdez, 69, of Salem.
Valdez and her passenger, Robert Valdez, 70, of Salem both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
Ashley was transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
There were three passengers in the Passat driven by Ashley:
A juvenile female sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Salem Hospital.
Daniel Norris, 28, of Salem was transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
A juvenile female was transported to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 221 was closed for approximately 4.5 hours.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Fire, and ODOT.
An investigation into the crash is continuing.