Wildfire Season

Wildfires can quickly spread across land up into trees challenging residents and firefighters.

 Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley applauded the passage of a critical measure that supports the training of National Guard personnel on wildfire prevention and response in Oregon and nationwide.

“I’m proud that Congress has passed my provision to support the Oregon National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training,” Wyden said. “This provision will help make sure that Oregon communities have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I’ll keep up the fight to secure further resources to combat wildfires and keep Oregonians safe.”



0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments