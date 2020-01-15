BANDON — Thanks to a grant from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Bandon and Marshfield high schools were able to participate in a speech workshop last week. Demond Wilson, a Dramatic Interpretation National Champion as well as a coach of national champions came from Texas for a four-day speech seminar.
In September, Wilson auditioned speech team members using Skype video conferencing and provided them with award-winning scripts, according to BHS speech team coach Tyler Curtis.
During last week’s seminar, Wilson worked with individual students to fine tune characterization and blocking of the scripts he provided in September. In addition, he presented a teaching on how to take any script, find the perspective and universal theme and write an introduction that communicates the universal theme to every listener.