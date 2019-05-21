BANDON - Knife River has starting work on 11th Street SE between Baltimore and U.S. Highway 101.
They will be putting in new accessible ramps and replacing the sidewalks at all four corners of the two intersections at Alabama and Baltimore. This project also includes pavement overlay and repairs to the two-block area between Highway 101 and Baltimore.
This project will continue until complete. There will be traffic control in place when needed and some delays are to be expected.
Contact Public Works Director Richard Anderson at 541-347-2437 or publicworks@cityofbandon.org with comments or concerns.