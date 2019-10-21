GARDINER — “Inspiring,” “excellent,” “worth the trip,” “helpful,” “positive,” “would recommend,” are just some of the comments attendees made about this year’s Words on the Coast writers conference held at Port Hole Center in Gardiner on Friday, Oct. 18.
About 20 eager writers registered from as far away as Monterey, Calif., to hear four local presenters share how to “Write what you love.” Keynote speaker Ned Hickson, author of an award-winning book on writing, along with bestselling author Ellen Traylor, prolific novelist Karen D. Nichols, and longtime journalist Bob Keefer encouraged the group to set aside their doubts and “just do it.”
Hickson shared on humor writing, Traylor on history research, Nichols on romance, and Keefer on how to make a success of writing what you love.
The conference was sponsored by Live Culture Coast, a 10-day extravaganza with over 90 events taking place on the southern Oregon coast beginning Oct. 19.
“Words on the Coast was honored to be the kick-off headliner event for this series of cultural experiences,” said Port Hole Center host Ellen Traylor.
Food was catered by Bedrock Catering of Reedsport, and the day included classes, panel discussion, a Ned Hickson video and a book signing party.
Plans are already being discussed for another WOTC, Traylor said.