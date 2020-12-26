The 18th annual Women’s Health Day, hosted jointly by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation, will be a virtual affair in 2021.
The event will be held Feb. 6.
For the past 17 years, SCHHC, the Southern Coos Health Foundation and numerous sponsors have worked together to host the event, a day of education and sharing with a focus on empowering women to take care of their health.
This year’s theme, picked from suggestions by last year’s attendees, will be nutrition. Several speakers from the Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic will share their best practices with their own unique approach on how to get on track and maintain a healthy you.
The event will be held virtually through a combination of Facebook and Zoom and a stream also will appear on the Southern Coos Hospital website.
“This year promises to bring all the great content the event is known for, plus more,” organizers said. “The new format will allow us to offer a few new sessions including an art journaling class, a cooking class and a virtual sunrise yoga class to more attendees. And best of all, we can offer access to the content for more than just one day so attendees can go back and watch a session again or for the first time if you miss the live event.
“This year, attendees can enjoy Women’s Health Day from the comfort of their own home, at their own pace.”
To register, visit www.southerncoos.org/womenshealthday or call 541-347-1714.
