BANDON — The 2020 Women’s Health Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn), 1200 11th St. SW. This is the 17th annual Women’s Health Day, and is sponsored by First Interstate Bank, Sharon Strong DMD, and South Coast Hospice and presented by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Southern Coos Health Foundation.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. Once again this will be a free event thanks to the support of sponsors.
The theme of this year’s Women’s Health Day is "Wellness of the Mind, Heart, and Body" and will feature a wide-ranging discussion focusing on mental and emotional wellness and how the wellness of the physical body is connected. WHD20 will feature speakers Dr. Michelle Niesley, ND and Stephanie Lyon, L.aC.
As in the past, there will also be several raffle baskets and local businesses including the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop, Beauty Counter, Sharon Strong and many others in attendance as vendors.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged as the event does fill up quickly and attendee bags and seating are somewhat limited. The event includes a light breakfast, lunch and an excellent program of information and activities. To register online go to southerncoos.org/womenhealthday or contact Sabrina at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.