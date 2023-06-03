On June 2nd, 2023, at 2:51 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center dispatched Bandon Police to a report of a reckless driver near the intersection of Hwy 42S and Hwy 101 in Bandon.
It was reported that the vehicle drove onto the curb and nearly struck several women on the sidewalk at the location.
Officer E. Owens from the Bandon Police Department and Deputy H. Francis responded to the area.
Officer Owens located the vehicle on SE 18th Street while Deputy Francis responded to take witness statements.
The vehicle’s driver was named Leah M. Gitter (54) of Bandon. Deputy Francis developed probable cause for the arrest of Mrs. Gitter on the charges of reckless endangering x4 and reckless driving.
Deputy Francis had to clear from the call for another emergent call on Coos River Hwy and requested Officer Owens to place Mrs. Gitter under arrest on the charges above.
Officer Owens transported Mrs. Gitter to the Coos County Jail, where she was booked and later released on her own recognizance.
