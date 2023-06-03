On June 2nd, 2023, at 2:51 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center dispatched Bandon Police to a report of a reckless driver near the intersection of Hwy 42S and Hwy 101 in Bandon.

It was reported that the vehicle drove onto the curb and nearly struck several women on the sidewalk at the location.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your favorite month of the summer season?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments