BANDON — Calling artists of all ages to submit work with the them "Wings, Wind or Waves" for the 2019 Port of Bandon's annual Boardwalk Art Show.
This public display on the picturesque Bandon Boardwalk will be the 17th annual event on the waterfront. Boards are now available for pickup, at a cost of $10 per board. Deadline for the submission will be noon Friday, May 10.
This show celebrates the birds, fish and other animals that live in or visit the local area. Artists may include real or imagined subjects that relate to the theme. Wings can relate to birds, fish, planes, angels, fairies, etc. Wind or wind propelled objects can include boats, sail boards, sand, foam, leaves and more. Waves can be ocean, lake, river or other take-offs on the subject.
The show will begin Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Art boards are available at the Port of Bandon office, 390 First St. SW and at Art by the Sea Gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE in Bandon. The $10 entry fee goes toward the cost of the prize money and boards. Boardwalk spaces are limited to 75 for adult entries so it is advised to pick up a board as early as possible.
The show features works by amateur and professional artists living throughout southwest Oregon. Prizes will be awarded in youth and adult categories, along with People’s Choice awards. Winning and honorees' works will be awarded ribbons and/or prize money at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14, during Cranberry Festival weekend.
A follow up show, The Bravo Show, featuring the winners' and honorees' boards, will be held during October and November at the Old Town Marketplace. The exhibition agreement and entry form that comes with the board will have more detailed information.
Questions? Contact show curators Shawn Tempesta, at 805-844-1056 or stempesta1@gmail.com, or Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 or yarnfarm@frontier.com.
The show is sponsored by the Port of Bandon.