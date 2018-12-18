BANDON - While thousands in the county were without power due to back-to-back storms over the past week, most Bandon residents were left with the lights on, or only out for a short time, despite strong wind gusts that topped trees and power lines, closed roads and highways and caused difficult travel conditions throughout western Oregon.
The City of Bandon Electric Department has made a priority of putting power lines underground over the past 15 or so years during summer months, and that has paid off in terms of fewer outages during winter storms, according to city administrators. Still, crews were out removing trees and branches from roadways and clearing debris from drains at all hours during the recent storms. The Bandon Fire Department, police and first responders were also busy removing trees from roads and power lines and responding to reported accidents and fires.
As of Tuesday morning, an estimated 4,256 Pacific Power customers outside of Bandon and in the Coos Bay area were without power.
Wind warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Medford for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. Tuesday's storm was the worst of the four fronts, with winds starting in the evening and increasing until early morning.
No injuries were reported to be directly caused by the storms locally.
Two to five inches of rain fell along the coast from the storms. High wind gusts were reported at Cape Blanco, the westernmost point of the contiguous United States, including a gust of 43 mph at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 52 mph at 2:30 p.m. Friday, 53 mph at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, 56 mph at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, 66 mph at 8:30 p.m. Monday and the highest of 71 mph at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
On the beaches, surf advisories were issued for 28 to 32 foot breakers that began Thursday, calming slightly on Tuesday but expected to increase again through Wednesday evening.
A lot of debris and standing water remain on local roadways, so drivers are advised to allow plenty of time and drive carefully.
