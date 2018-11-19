BANDON - When a couple who had planned to live to Bandon for years finally built their home and moved here, they thought the colorful wild turkeys crossing their yard on occasion were a pleasant and unexpected sight.
But four years later, it's become a problem and they want the Bandon City Council to do something about it.
The couple, who wish to withhold their names due to neighborhood tensions, have seen up to 34 turkeys in their yard as often as three times a day. The birds traverse their property off Seabird Drive to get to a neighbor who they say is feeding them. The turkeys dig large holes, defecate and cause other property damage. If the birds see their reflection in a parked car, they peck at the car.
In frustration, the property owner has chased and yelled at the flock, only to be turned in to police. He can't do that, he was told. A hazing permit is needed to do anything that disturbs wildlife.
The property owner applied for and has been issued hazing permits for the past two years from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Charleston.
Now, he can scare the birds off of his yard legally, by yelling and chasing them, with water or other means, as long as it's not harmful.
But the homeowner wants more to be done. At the Nov. 5 City Council meeting, he and his wife asked if the council could pass an ordinance making it illegal to feed wild turkeys in city limits.
"We usually see them at breakfast, lunch and dinner time," the homeowner said. "When we first moved here, we didn't see any, then saw a couple that would wander through now and then."
Intentional feeding of wild turkeys encourages them to enter urban areas, said Dominic Rocco, assistant district wildlife biologist with ODFW in Charleston.
Rocco said when contacted after the meeting that while there have always been problems with wild turkeys entering urban areas in Oregon, ODFW districts have handled them differently. In Roseburg, the problem was so bad, ODFW has a full-time "turkey person," who helps trap the more than 300 birds per year that wander into neighborhoods. Approval is obtained from the local police department to use a rocket net - a large net that falls down on the turkeys using explosives (not harmful to the birds).
"We capture them and go in and band them one at a time, then relocate them to a place where people can legally hunt them," said Rocco, who has helped with the effort.
But that solution is expensive and time consuming, Rocco said. Plus, turkeys, which were introduced to Oregon by ODFW for recreational hunting purposes, are smart and hard to trap.
More than 9,600 Rio Grande turkeys have been released during 584 releases in Oregon since 1975, according to Oregon's Wild Turkey Management Plan drafted in 2004. Wild turkeys can cause nuisance or damage problems to landowners in Oregon. During a two-year period from early 2002 to late 2003, there were 234 turkey-damage complaints filed with ODFW biologists with a combined financial loss of $25,792.
On the South Coast, the problem isn't bad. There are reports of wild turkey problems in Coquille, Myrtle Point and Fairview, and, to a lesser extent, in Bandon, Coos Bay and North Bend.
In Springfield, where the wild turkey population has also become a problem for city dwellers, the City Council there recently passed an ordinance that bans feeding of any wildlife in city limits.
"Any feeding of wildlife in general is just a bad idea," Rocco said. "It concentrates prey species and that causes a lot of other problems."
It's a balance, Rocco said.
"We understand that people want to see these neotropical migratory birds (such as ducks, Canada geese, coromorants, eagles, hawks, egrets, gulls and even hummingbirds), but feeding them attracts the turkeys and deer and other animals, and then the predators come."
"When they're in town like that, it's hard," Rocco added. "You can't hunt inside city limits and every year (the problem) will continue to grow. It's best to discourage them."
Rocco and Charleston based ODFW Wildlife Biologist Stuart Love agree that the problem is best solved with some kind of city ordinance like the one Springfield initiated.
That's what the Bandon City Council hopes to do.
"It's terrible," said Councilor Claudine Hundhausen at the meeting. "We could all tell turkey stories. They can be really glamorous (with their plumage) and the baby chicks are cute, but we should have a no-feed ordinance."
"There's a lot of difference of opinion on how to deal with wildlife," City Attorney Fred Carleton said, adding that there are also many laws protecting wildlife, which is why a hazing permit is needed to chase them off.
Carleton said he'll draft an ordinance and have City Manager Robert Mawson bring it back to the council for consideration.
To learn more about wild turkeys in Oregon, visit https://dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/turkey/.