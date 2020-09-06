BANDON — What has been tentatively identified as a 38-foot Sei whale became stranded on the Oregon coast just south of Face Rock viewpoint in Bandon Saturday afternoon, Sept. 5. Oregon State Park rangers, the Oregon State Police, Oregon State University, Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network and representatives of the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA Fisheries responded, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
While alive when it first came ashore, the Sei whale was stranded by the tide and died Saturday evening, stated the press release. Based on its size, it was a subadult male, meaning it was not yet fully-mature. The necropsy will be led Sunday, Sept. 6, by Oregon State University, World Vets, and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research. The necropsy will allow marine mammal biologists to collect samples to try to determine what may have caused the animal to strand. The carcass will be buried on the beach shortly thereafter. It is against federal law to take pieces from a whale carcass.
The whale drew dozens of onlookers to the beach. OPRD roped off the whale so people wouldn't disturb it.
Information about Sei whales is available online at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/sei-whale.
