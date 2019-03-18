BANDON - The Bandon Ballroom Dance Association is sponsoring a West Coast Swing workshop and seminar on Saturday, March 30, at the Odd Fellows Hall in Bandon.
The three hour event kicks off at 3 p.m., with professional dance instructor Brett Granstrom leading new and experienced dancers through this this fun partner dance with roots in swing, lindy-hop. West Coast can be danced to blues, country, hip-hop and lots of popular music.
The Bandon Odd Fellows Hall is located at Highway 42 South and Ohio Street SE. No partner is required and the $10 fee for three hours of professional instruction is considered a bargain. After a dinner break, the regular BOBDA ballroom dance is at 7:30 p.m., featuring lots of extra West Coast Swing music.
Ballroom and swing dance is a great way to spend time and exercise your mind and body. BOBDA, a nonprofit corporation, was organized to promote ballroom dance in Bandon and on the Oregon Coast. To learn more about this event and ballroom dancing on the Coast visit: www.oregoncoastdance.com.