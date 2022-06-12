The Wesley Bell Ringers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Bandon First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave. SW. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Admission is free and a free will offering will be collected.
This will be the fourth concert on the choir’s 56th annual summer tour and will feature 20 teenaged ringers playing more than 150 hand-bells and hand chimes.
In 1963, The Wesley Bell Ringers, a music ministry of Christ United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, began with nine youth ringers and 25 bells. From the very beginning it was expected that if you wanted to participate you would be dedicated to the group, commit to play hand-bells to the best of your ability, and most importantly, care for and about the other members of the group.
Fast forward 58 years. The 20 current ringers are the most recent of over 500 youth who have participated in the choir. The experience and dedication have never changed. The choir developed a reputation for musical excellence that continues to open doors to exciting opportunities.
The previous 55 summer tours have taken the choir to all 50 states and all but one of the Canadian provinces. They have performed at the U.S. Capitol, Cathedral of the Pines National Monument, Mt. Rushmore, George Washington Masonic Memorial, Disneyland and Disney world.
The choir has participated as the featured choir at numerous hand-bell festivals around the United States and performed for The National Music Educators convention. Performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Utah Symphony Orchestra have been repeated honors over the choir’s history.
The 2022 concert includes Bach’s transcription of Vivaldi’s "Allegro from Concerto in A Minor," "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and selections from noted hand-bell composers and arrangers.
For more information, visit www.wesleybells.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In