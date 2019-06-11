BANDON - The U.S. Coast Guard, Coquille River Patrol is here for the summer. A crew of four will rotate every two weeks from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend and will remain in Bandon until sometime after Labor Day weekend. They operate the 47-foot motor life boat moored in the Bandon marina and live in a trailer on Coast Guard hill overlooking the Coquille River bar.
For bar reports or any other marine-related concerns, call the Bandon patrol at 541-347-2038 or the North Bend station at 541-888-3267. A crew is available 24/7.