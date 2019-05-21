BANDON - Ricardo and Cathleen Weckmann celebrated their Golden Anniversary on May 4 at Lord Bennett’s Restaurant in Bandon. They were surrounded by 25 family members who traveled from Montana and Southern California for the event. This special celebration was hosted by their daughter Regina Kincheloe and son in law Jeff Kincheloe.
Ricardo and Cathleen were married on May 3, 1969, at Fort Monmouth Army Base in Monmouth, New Jersey. After Ricardo’s tour in Vietnam they were stationed in Kleber Kaserne Army Base in Kaiserslautern Germany. Later, the couple made their home in Sunland Calif., where Ricardo was hired with the Los Angeles Police Department. They welcomed two children; a son Bryann Jayme Weckmann in 1973, and a daughter Regina Rose Weckmann in 1974. When Ricardo retired from LAPD the family moved to Bandon. They have called Bandon their home for the last 40 years. Ricardo and Cathleen both graduated with their Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Oregon in 1991.
The Weckmann’s have four grandchildren: Chase Berry of Coquille, Franchesca Weckmann of Portland, Hannah Kincheloe of Missoula, Mont., and Zac Kincheloe of Missoula, Mont. They have been blessed with one great grandson Konnley Berry of Bandon.