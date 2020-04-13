Ashley Margaret Webber

Ashley Margaret Webber

COQUILLE — Monday afternoon, Ashley Margaret Webber was arraigned in Coos County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder. Security was set by the court in the amount of $2 million, according to a press release from Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier.

Webber is charged with causing the deaths of Jasmine Mae Moon, 28, and Michael Ray Lambert, 55, in a stabbing and shooting incident early Saturday morning at Lambert's residence, 88577 Weiss Estates, an unicorporated area of Coos County just north of the city of Bandon. 

Webber's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Monday, April 20. 

"I anticipate that the case will be presented to the Coos County Grand Jury sometime before the end of the week," Frasier wrote in Monday's release.

Autopsies on the victims will be conducted in the near future. When those are completed, Frasier will release the cause of death for both victims.

The Coos County Major Crime Team continues to investigate this matter. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

